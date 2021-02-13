Duarte’s 3 lifts Oregon to 63-61 win over Arizona

Sports

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Chris Duarte hit a 3-pointer with 15.6 seconds left, Eugene Omoruyi scored 19 points and Oregon held on Saturday to beat Arizona 63-61.

Trailing 61-60, the Ducks worked the ball around to the wing, where Duarte knocked down a 3-pointer. Oregon intentionally fouled with 1.1 seconds left and Arizona got the ball to Kerr Kriisa, who missed a 3-pointer after being harassed by LJ Figueroa.

Azoulas Tubelis had 20 points to lead the Wildcats.