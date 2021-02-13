No. 5 Stanford women pull away for 83-58 win over Oregon State
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Haley Jones had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 5 Stanford won its seventh straight with an 83-58 victory over Oregon State Saturday night.
Kiana Williams added 16 points and eight assists for the Cardinal while Alyssa Jerome had 14 points, including four 3-pointers.
Stanford led by as many as 27 points after pulling away for good in the third quarter and outscored Oregon State 23-6 in the final period.
Taylor Jones had 13 points and 15 rebounds for the Beavers.
