Arizona State survives frantic finish in 75-73 win over Oregon State

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Remy Martin scored 23 points and his 3-pointer with 37 seconds left broke a 68-all tie and Arizona State held on to beat Oregon State 75-73 in a wild finish on Sunday.

Martin’s go-ahead 3 was the only one he made in a 1-for-6 effort from behind the arc, part of a 5-for-18 overall effort. He made up for it, however, sinking 12 of 16 free throws.

Martin and Holland Woods each sank a pair of foul shots in a 13-second span to seal the win for Arizona State. Head coach Bobby Hurley hit the century mark in victories as the Sun Devils’ coach.