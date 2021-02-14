Lillard, Blazers top Mavs 121-118 as Doncic heats up again

Sports

DALLAS (AP) — Damian Lillard hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer in the final minute, and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame another high-scoring outing from Luka Doncic in a 121-118 victory Sunday night over the Dallas Mavericks.

The young Dallas sensation scored 44 points two nights after getting a career-high 46 in a victory over New Orleans.

The Mavericks had a four-game winning streak end while the Trail Blazers won their fourth straight.

Lillard finished with 34 points and 11 assists.