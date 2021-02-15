Watch out, Wimbledon! Serena Williams shares video of daughter Olympia training with coach Patrick Mouratoglou

Sports

At just three years old, Serena Williams‘ daughter is discovering that practice makes perfect on the tennis court.

The 23-time grand slam winner posted a video on Instagram of her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., perfecting her swing on the court, with the help of coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Williams, 39, captioned the clip: “Tennis Diaries.”

In the footage shared on Monday, Olympia — whom Williams shares with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian — is dressed casually in a denim jacket and jeans while taking direction from Mouratoglou, who also coaches her mom.

The toddler is currently in Melbourne supporting Williams’ quest for a 24th grand slam singles title at the Australian Open.

“Olympia is going to be the TRUTH! #legacy” one fan responded.

Another wrote: “Start em young. How old were you and Venus when you started? If she follows that dream….great. If she follows another…..great as well. Give her choices and experience.”

Williams first revealed that Olympia was following in her footsteps in July last year, sharing a carousel of Instagram pictures of the pair side-by-side on the court, wearing matching purple outfits.

Olympia looked like a natural athlete as she held a racquet in her little hands and showed off her seriously impressive stance.

Williams, who was taught to play tennis from a young age by her father, Richard, previously revealed she had signed her daughter up for tennis lessons — without telling the instructor who she was.

In a video posted to her Instagram stories in October, she said: “Don’t even start with me, because I’m not giving her tennis lessons; I signed her up for some. But the lady has no idea that it’s my daughter, so we’ll see how that goes.”

She added: “I’m not a pushy mom, but I know how I like techniques, so I’m gonna make sure she’s good at teaching Olympia some techniques.”