Lillard scores 31 as Trail Blazers top Thunder 115-104

Sports

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 12 of his 31 points in the final 4:11 to help the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-104 on Tuesday night.

The Trail Blazers squandered a 24-point lead in the second half, then regained it. Lillard made all four of his 3-point tries during the closing run while playing with five fouls. Portland has won five straight.

Lu Dort scored 23 points and Hamidou Diallo added 17 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the team’s leading scorer, missed his fourth consecutive game with a sprained left knee.