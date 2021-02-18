Skip to Content
Published 11:56 pm

Duarte, Richardson lift Oregon over Colorado 60-56

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Chris Duarte scored 18 points and Will Richardson scored 5 of his 11 in the last 61 second and Oregon defeated Colorado 60-56 Thursday night.

In a game where neither team had a double-figure lead, the Ducks took a 55-53 lead with 1:51 to play when 50% free-throw shooter Chandler Lawson made a pair from the line.

After a Colorado miss, Oregon ran the clock down before Richardson made a spinning floater in the lane with 1:01 to go.

Richardson made 3 of 4 free throws to offset a late Colorado 3-pointer by D’Shawn Schwartz. Schwartz had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Colorado.

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

