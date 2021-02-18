Oregon State pulls away with 2nd-half run to beat Utah 74-56

Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Ethan Thompson had 25 points, eight assists and five rebounds and Oregon State won its fifth straight at home Thursday, 74-56 over Utah.

Warith Alatishe added a career-high 19 points with nine rebounds, four blocks and three steals for the Beavers.

Thompson scored 15 points in the second half and capped a 23-2 run with a pair of dunks 13 seconds apart that made it 55-39 with 7:59 left.

Timmy Allen had 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Utes. Branden Carlson added 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and 5-of-5 from the foul line.