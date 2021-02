Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere scored 17 points, Lauryn Miller added 16 and the eighth-ranked UCLA women completed a season sweep of No. 13 Oregon for the first time in five years with a 83-56 victory Friday night at Pauley Pavilion.

Oregon has dropped three straight for the first time since 2016-17. Nyara Sabally led Oregon with 12 points and Te-Hina Paopao added 11.