Duarte, Figueroa help Oregon slip past Utah 67-64

Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Chris Duarte and LJ Figueroa scored 15 points apiece and Oregon beat Utah 67-64 on Saturday for the Ducks’ fifth straight win.

Eugene Omoruyi added 13 points for Oregon (14-4, 9-3 Pac-12) before fouling out with 3:29 to play. Duarte, who had 11 points in the second half, and Figueroa hit 3-pointers 21 seconds apart to give the Ducks a 64-61 lead with 1:55 to play.

Alfonso Plummer answered with a 3-pointer before Duarte made 1 of 2 free throws to give Oregon the lead for good with 1:20 remaining.

Plummer hit four 3s and finished with 17 points and Timmy Allen scored 15 for Utah (9-10, 6-9).

Neither team led by more than five points and there were nine ties and 19 lead changes.