Wright, Colorado hold off Oregon State 61-57

Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — McKinley Wright IV scored 21 points and moved to No. 7 on Colorado’s career scoring list as the Buffaloes beat Oregon State 61-57 on Saturday night.

Colorado won its fifth conference road game of the season, its most since the 1961-62 season. Evan Battey added 10 points for the Buffaloes, who never trailed in the second half.

The Beavers tied it at 35 early in the second half and closed the deficit back to 44-43 before Colorado pulled away with an 11-2 run to lead by 10 with 4:19 left. Oregon State got no closer than the final score.

Ethan Thompson had 18 points and seven assists for the Beavers.