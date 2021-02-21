Goodman leads Oregon State women to 71-64 upset of No. 8 UCLA

Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aleah Goodman scored 20 points, Taylor Jones posted her fifth double-double of the season and the Oregon State women upset eighth-ranked UCLA 71-64 on Sunday to boost their NCAA Tournament hopes.

UCLA was within two late in the fourth quarter, but Goodman hit a 3-pointer with 1:32 remaining to extend Oregon State’s lead to 66-61.

Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Beavers controlled the inside with a 38-24 advantage in points in the paint.

Michaela Onyenwere led UCLA with 21 points and Lauryn Miller added 13. The Bruins, who posted a 27-point win over No. 13 Oregon on Friday, shot a season-low 27.6% from the field (21 of 76).