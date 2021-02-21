She’s 21 and just became the youngest female to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean

Sports

Briton Jasmine Harrison, 21, has become the youngest female to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean after completing a 3,000-mile (4,800-kilometer) journey from Spain to Antigua, according to organizer Atlantic Campaigns.

Harrison completed the 2020 Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge on Saturday in 70 days, 3 hours and 48 minutes — a new world record for the youngest female to row solo across any ocean, Atlantic Campaigns said.

Along the way, she had a “near collision with a drilling ship, two capsizes, lots of peanut butter and Nutella consumed,” Harrison said on Twitter.

Harrison, from the landlocked town of Thirsk in North Yorkshire, England, wrote on her website that she was inspired to take part in the challenge when she saw the 2018 race finish while teaching swimming in the Caribbean.

“It wasn’t just watching and holding the flares at Nelson’s Dockyard for a race finish that inspired me, it was also talking to a family member of a lad that had just completed who told me just how much of an amazing thing it was. I didn’t say ‘not a chance I would do that,’ it was more a fact of why not do it?” she wrote.

She says she hopes “to bring inspiration to young people that it is okay to go at things alone,” according to her Facebook page.