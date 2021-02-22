Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 8:59 pm

Booker scores 34, Suns roll to 132-100 win over Blazers

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 34 points, Deandre Ayton added 19 and the Phoenix Suns kept rolling Monday night with a 132-100 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Phoenix has won nine of 10 and put this one away late in the third quarter. Booker made a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining and Cam Johnson followed with another 3 at the buzzer to give the Suns a 100-71 lead.

Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 16 points in the first half and finished with 24. Nassir Little added 18 off the bench.

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content