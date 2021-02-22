No. 19 USC dominates 1st half in 72-58 win over Oregon

Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tahj Eaddy scored 24 points and No. 19 Southern California led by 16 after a blistering start on its way to a 72-58 victory over Oregon Monday night.

The Trojans improved to 19-4 overall and 13-3 in the Pac-12 to take over sole possession of first place.

LJ Figueroa and Eric Williams Jr. had 14 points each for the Ducks, who fell to 14-5 overall and 9-4 in the Pac-12.

The Ducks had their five-game winning streak snapped. They missed their first 12 shots while USC raced to a 17-1 lead.