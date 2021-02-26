Schröder returns, Lakers beat Blazers 102-93 to snap skid

Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers snapped their four-game losing streak with a 102-93 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Friday night.

LeBron James had 28 points and Dennis Schröder added 22 in his return to the Lakers’ lineup after a four-game absence under the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Damian Lillard scored 24 of his 35 points in the first half for the Blazers, who lost their fourth straight. Portland lost to the Lakers at Staples Center for the first time since November 2018.

The Lakers got just their second win since losing All-Star selection Anthony Davis to a calf injury 12 days ago.