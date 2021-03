Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired shooting guard Norman Powell in a trade with the Toronto Raptors. In exchange, the Blazers have sent Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood to the Raptors.

Powell is averaging a career-best 19.6 points per game this season and is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. He scored a career-high 43 points against the Pistons earlier this month.