Powell scores 22 in Portland debut as Blazers topple Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Magic got a look at their harsh, new reality a night after trading away the core of their team, losing 112-105 on Friday to a Portland Trail Blazers squad without injured star guard Damian Lillard.

Newly acquired guard Norman Powell scored 22 points and hit five 3-pointers in his Portland debut, and C.J. McCollum scored seven of his 22 in the fourth quarter.

Chuma Okeke had a career-best 22 points for Orlando.