Sports

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored seven of his 23 points in the final two minutes Sunday night and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Toronto Raptors 122-117.

Damian Lillard had 22 points and 11 assists for the Blazers.

The Raptors lost for the 11th time in 12 games. Pascal Siakam had 26 points and eight rebounds and Fred VanVleet added 20 points and eight assists for Toronto.