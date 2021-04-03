McCollum scores 20 and Blazers rout the Thunder 133-85

Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 20 points to lead eight Trail Blazers in double figures and Portland routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 133-85 on Saturday night.

Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons each added 16 points for the Blazers, who sent their starters to the bench before Portland took a 104-59 lead into the final quarter.

Kenrich Williams had 18 points for the short-handed Thunder, who have lost five of their last six games. None of Oklahoma City’s starters broke double figures.