Saturday’s Oregon prep football scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aloha 40, Franklin 20

Barlow 38, Reynolds 21

Centennial 36, Parkrose 13

Central Catholic 14, Clackamas 7

Dufur 40, Adrian/Jordan Valley 38

Gilchrist 58, North Lake 46

Grant 41, Jefferson PDX 12

Heppner 46, Toledo 6

La Salle 34, Redmond 24

Lakeview 27, Glide 18

Lincoln 33, Roosevelt 19

Marist 39, Marshfield 21

Philomath 14, Stayton 0

Southridge 34, David Douglas 7

Wilson 57, Cleveland 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ashland vs. Rogue River, ccd.

Brookings-Harbor vs. South Umpqua, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

