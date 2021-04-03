Saturday’s Oregon prep football scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aloha 40, Franklin 20
Barlow 38, Reynolds 21
Centennial 36, Parkrose 13
Central Catholic 14, Clackamas 7
Dufur 40, Adrian/Jordan Valley 38
Gilchrist 58, North Lake 46
Grant 41, Jefferson PDX 12
Heppner 46, Toledo 6
La Salle 34, Redmond 24
Lakeview 27, Glide 18
Lincoln 33, Roosevelt 19
Marist 39, Marshfield 21
Philomath 14, Stayton 0
Southridge 34, David Douglas 7
Wilson 57, Cleveland 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ashland vs. Rogue River, ccd.
Brookings-Harbor vs. South Umpqua, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
