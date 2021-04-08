Jazz rout Trail Blazers for 23rd straight home victory

Sports

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points to lead the Utah Jazz to their 23rd straight home victory Thursday night with a 122-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 21 rebounds, Joe Ingles added 13 points and six assists and Utah dominated the glass by outrebounding Portland 58-41 while snapping a two-game skid.

Damian Lillard scored 23 points and C.J. McCollum added 19 to lead the Trail Blazers, who lost for the third time in four games.

Utah surged on offense in the third quarter when it erased a six-point deficit and built a double-digit lead while scoring 40 points.