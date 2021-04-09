Friday’s Oregon prep football scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aloha 49, Beaverton 13
Alsea 25, Gilchrist 7
Banks 56, Cascade 28
Cascade Christian 13, Santiam Christian 10
Crater 20, Canby 14
Douglas 40, Phoenix 0
Estacada 28, Lebanon 26
Glencoe 39, Franklin 0
Grant Union 44, Stanfield 38
Grants Pass 42, North Bend 13
Henley 33, Crook County 14
Hood River 58, Hillsboro 14
Jefferson 46, Central Linn 22
Kennedy 47, Monroe 14
La Pine 42, South Umpqua 8
La Salle 42, Ridgeview 40
Lake Oswego 36, Tualatin 7
Mountain View 44, Bend 7
Mountainside 17, Grant 7
North Medford 48, Sheldon 16
North Valley 38, Klamath 14
Powder Valley 70, Adrian/Jordan Valley 58
Putnam 18, Milwaukie 6
Redmond 44, The Dalles 0
Roseburg 42, Springfield 0
Salem Academy 21, Blanchet Catholic 14
Scio 44, Harrisburg 0
Sisters 21, Philomath 15
Siuslaw 53, Sutherlin 12
Summit 10, Pendleton 7
Sunset 38, Central Catholic 31, OT
Tigard 47, Clackamas 28
Umatilla 28, Weston-McEwen 0
Wallowa 58, Elgin 42
West Linn 33, Newberg 7
West Salem 35, Sprague 21
Wilsonville 24, Barlow 20
Woodburn 37, North Marion 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central vs. Dallas, ccd.
Jesuit vs. Jefferson PDX, ccd.
Marshfield vs. Cottage Grove, ccd.
Thurston vs. Reynolds, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
