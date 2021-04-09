Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 10:35 pm

Friday’s Oregon prep football scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aloha 49, Beaverton 13

Alsea 25, Gilchrist 7

Banks 56, Cascade 28

Cascade Christian 13, Santiam Christian 10

Crater 20, Canby 14

Douglas 40, Phoenix 0

Estacada 28, Lebanon 26

Glencoe 39, Franklin 0

Grant Union 44, Stanfield 38

Grants Pass 42, North Bend 13

Henley 33, Crook County 14

Hood River 58, Hillsboro 14

Jefferson 46, Central Linn 22

Kennedy 47, Monroe 14

La Pine 42, South Umpqua 8

La Salle 42, Ridgeview 40

Lake Oswego 36, Tualatin 7

Mountain View 44, Bend 7

Mountainside 17, Grant 7

North Medford 48, Sheldon 16

North Valley 38, Klamath 14

Powder Valley 70, Adrian/Jordan Valley 58

Putnam 18, Milwaukie 6

Redmond 44, The Dalles 0

Roseburg 42, Springfield 0

Salem Academy 21, Blanchet Catholic 14

Scio 44, Harrisburg 0

Sisters 21, Philomath 15

Siuslaw 53, Sutherlin 12

Summit 10, Pendleton 7

Sunset 38, Central Catholic 31, OT

Tigard 47, Clackamas 28

Umatilla 28, Weston-McEwen 0

Wallowa 58, Elgin 42

West Linn 33, Newberg 7

West Salem 35, Sprague 21

Wilsonville 24, Barlow 20

Woodburn 37, North Marion 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central vs. Dallas, ccd.

Jesuit vs. Jefferson PDX, ccd.

Marshfield vs. Cottage Grove, ccd.

Thurston vs. Reynolds, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content