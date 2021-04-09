Thorns down KC 2-1 as fans return to the stands in Oregon

Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Rocky Rodriquez and Tyler Lussi each scored and the Portland Thorns welcomed their fans to Providence Park for the the first time in 545 days with a 2-1 victory over KC NWSL on Friday night.

It was the first professional sporting event in Oregon to have fans in attendance since the Portland Trail Blazers on March 10 of last year.

State officials are allowing outdoor venues to host events at 25% capacity, but fans are still not allowed at indoor arenas.