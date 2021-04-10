Play suspended on third day of Masters due to inclement weather

Sports

Just as things were heating up and the leaderboard was getting congested, play has been suspended during the third round of the Masters due to inclement weather.

Suggestions of storms and high winds were in the forecast at the beginning of Saturday’s play, and those predictions came to fruition around 4 p.m. ET.

The wind had picked up just prior to the suspension, causing players to take more time over their shots while more debris scattered over the greens.

And with the temperature dropping and electricity in the air, the klaxon was sounded and the players and patrons were shipped off the course.

Shortly after the course was emptied, the rain started falling and the skies darkened.