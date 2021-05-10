NFL star DK Metcalf runs 10.36 seconds for 100 meters, but fails to qualify for 2020 Olympics

Sports

Seattle Seahawks’ wide receiver DK Metcalf’s speed went viral last season when he ran the full length of the pitch to catch an opponent during an NFL game, but he isn’t quite quick enough for the Tokyo Olympics.

Metcalf competed in the 100 meters at Sunday’s USA Track and Field Golden Games and Distance Open in Walnut, California, in an attempt to qualify for next month’s US Olympic trials.

The 6ft 4in, 235lbs man mountain clocked a respectable time of 10.36 seconds, finishing ninth in his heat and 15th overall in the field of 17, meaning he won’t be traveling to Japan and will instead focus solely on preparing for the upcoming season.

“To test my speed up against world class athletes … just having the opportunity to run against these guys was a blessing,” said Metcalf after Sunday’s race.

“They do this for a living. This is very different from football speed.”

Cravon Gillespie won the race with a time of 10.11 seconds.

Although he might be one of the fastest men on turf, the difference between him and the top sprinters showed as after a fast start, Metcalf faded during the final 20 meters.

Patrick Mahomes tweeted his congratulations to Metcalf afterwards, saying: “10.36 is crazy tho at that size!! Mad respect!”

Metcalf’s blistering speed burst onto the scene during a play last season where he raced down the Arizona Cardinals’ Budda Baker from behind despite having a massive deficit to erase.

According to NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Metcalf reached 22.64 mph and traveled 114.8 yards on the play.

“That was one of the best football plays I’ve ever seen,” said Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll after the game.