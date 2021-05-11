Manchester City wins English Premier League title after Manchester United lose

Sports

Manchester City can finally celebrate becoming the new English Premier League champion after fierce rivals Manchester United lost to Leicester City 2-1 on Tuesday.

United needed to win the game to keep its title hopes mathematically alive, but goals from Caglar Soyuncu and Luke Thomas condemned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s much changed side to defeat, despite Mason Greenwood’s goal for the hosts.

City is now 10 points clear at the top of the table with just three games remaining in the season.

It means City, whose title celebrations have been on ice for quite some time, wins its third league title in the past four years.

Pep Guardiola’s team have been the standout performers this year, combining attacking flair with resolute defensive work.

It went on an astonishing 21-game winning streak in all competitions earlier in the season, reached its first Champions League final and won a fourth consectuive League Cup title last week.

It’s the 10th trophy Guardiola has won at City since joining the club in 2016.

The team’s next game comes on Friday when it faces Newcastle away in the Premier League.