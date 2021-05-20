Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 10:38 PM

Thursday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaverton 54, Westview 41

Bend 56, Ridgeview 37

Canby 58, Lake Oswego 52

Corbett 69, North Marion 57

Creswell 59, Cottage Grove 53

Crook County 78, Summit 63

Eddyville 56, Mapleton 37

Gladstone 64, Estacada 36

Grant 64, Madison 30

Harrisburg 68, Elmira 24

Hood River 58, St. Helens 35

Horizon Christian Hood River 55, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 31

Jesuit 78, Sunset 62

Lebanon 72, Corvallis 68

Marshfield 51, Sutherlin 46

McKay 62, West Albany 53

Mohawk 47, Triangle Lake 23

Molalla 52, Madras 48

Newberg 63, Glencoe 47

Portland Adventist 56, Westside Christian 53

Roosevelt 63, Cleveland 59

Sheldon 62, Springfield 51

Sherwood 84, McMinnville 55

South Albany 59, Dallas 42

South Eugene 61, Thurston 53

Southridge 68, Aloha 40

Sprague 64, North Salem 25

St. Mary's 70, Phoenix 31

Trinity Lutheran 47, Days Creek 45

West Linn 88, Lakeridge 44

Willamette 66, North Eugene 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria 54, Warrenton 16

Canby 49, Lake Oswego 23

Dallas 44, South Albany 33

Eddyville 34, Mapleton 13

Gladstone 53, Estacada 17

McMinnville 39, Sherwood 37

Milwaukie 79, Hillsboro 37

Mountainside 49, Jesuit 44

Phoenix 40, St. Mary's 28

Portland Adventist 35, Westside Christian 25

Putnam 60, St. Helens 28

Silverton 68, Central 23

South Eugene 49, Thurston 45

Southridge 58, Aloha 23

Sutherlin 60, Marshfield 36

Tualatin 49, Oregon City 26

Umatilla 31, Irrigon 27

Waldport 46, Coquille 21

Wells 55, Cleveland 51, OT

West Albany 58, McKay 28

West Salem 64, South Salem 44

Willamette 40, North Eugene 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central Christian vs. Yoncalla, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content