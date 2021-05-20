Thursday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaverton 54, Westview 41
Bend 56, Ridgeview 37
Canby 58, Lake Oswego 52
Corbett 69, North Marion 57
Creswell 59, Cottage Grove 53
Crook County 78, Summit 63
Eddyville 56, Mapleton 37
Gladstone 64, Estacada 36
Grant 64, Madison 30
Harrisburg 68, Elmira 24
Hood River 58, St. Helens 35
Horizon Christian Hood River 55, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 31
Jesuit 78, Sunset 62
Lebanon 72, Corvallis 68
Marshfield 51, Sutherlin 46
McKay 62, West Albany 53
Mohawk 47, Triangle Lake 23
Molalla 52, Madras 48
Newberg 63, Glencoe 47
Portland Adventist 56, Westside Christian 53
Roosevelt 63, Cleveland 59
Sheldon 62, Springfield 51
Sherwood 84, McMinnville 55
South Albany 59, Dallas 42
South Eugene 61, Thurston 53
Southridge 68, Aloha 40
Sprague 64, North Salem 25
St. Mary's 70, Phoenix 31
Trinity Lutheran 47, Days Creek 45
West Linn 88, Lakeridge 44
Willamette 66, North Eugene 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Astoria 54, Warrenton 16
Canby 49, Lake Oswego 23
Dallas 44, South Albany 33
Eddyville 34, Mapleton 13
Gladstone 53, Estacada 17
McMinnville 39, Sherwood 37
Milwaukie 79, Hillsboro 37
Mountainside 49, Jesuit 44
Phoenix 40, St. Mary's 28
Portland Adventist 35, Westside Christian 25
Putnam 60, St. Helens 28
Silverton 68, Central 23
South Eugene 49, Thurston 45
Southridge 58, Aloha 23
Sutherlin 60, Marshfield 36
Tualatin 49, Oregon City 26
Umatilla 31, Irrigon 27
Waldport 46, Coquille 21
Wells 55, Cleveland 51, OT
West Albany 58, McKay 28
West Salem 64, South Salem 44
Willamette 40, North Eugene 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central Christian vs. Yoncalla, ccd.
