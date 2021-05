Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Felipe Mora scored a pair of second-half goals and the Portland Timbers defeated the LA Galaxy 3-0 on Saturday.

It was the second loss of the season for the Galaxy, who were off to a hot start in the league with four wins in their first five games.

But LA laying a man down against Portland after Derrick Williams was sent off with a red card late in the first half.

The Timbers have won two straight.