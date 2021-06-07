Dallas Baptist defeats OSU, advances to program’s 2nd super regional

Sports

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ryan Wrobleski, Andrew Benefield and River Town each had a multi-run homer and Dallas Baptist rallied from a five-run deficit to beat Oregon State 8-5 Monday in the Fort Worth Regional.

Dallas Baptist advanced to its second super regional in program history, with the last coming in 2011.

Wrobleski finished 7 for 10 in the regional tournament with two homers, including a two-run blast in the sixth to start the scoring for DBU. Benefield added a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh and Town hit a two-run homer in the eighth.

Zane Russell picked up his first win of the season by pitching 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.