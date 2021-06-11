Euro 2020: How to watch and everything you need to know about European tournament

Sports

It has been delayed by a year, but that seems to have only ramped up the excitement levels for the 2020 European football championships.

Still called Euro 2020 despite now being held in 2021, the all-European tournament was postponed from last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It all kicks off on Friday, June 11 when Italy and Turkey meet in the tournament’s opening match in Rome’s Stadio Olimpico, with the final being held at England’s Wembley stadium on Sunday, July 11.

For the first time the competition will be hosted across the continent in some of Europe’s biggest and most famous stadiums, rather than by one or two nations.

Alongside London and Rome, the other host cities include Baku, St. Petersburg, Copenhagen, Budapest, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Glasgow, Seville and Munich.

Bilbao in Spain and Dublin in Ireland had been scheduled to host matches, but after local authorities didn’t permit fans to attend games because of Covid-19 restrictions, European football’s governing body UEFA chose to relocate Bilbao’s matches to Seville and Dublin’s fixtures to St. Petersburg.

There are 24 teams playing across 51 matches in the 11 host cities over the next month, with some familiar nations amongst the favorites.

World Cup champion France looks in imperious form, its squad bursting with talent, with the recall of Real Madrid star Karim Benzema providing the team with an additional attacking threat.

Reigning champion Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, appear strong again, while FIFA No. 1 ranked team Belgium will be sweating on the fitness of its own superstar, Kevin de Bruyne, after he suffered a facial injury in the Champions League final.

Spain and Germany — who have each won the competition three times — will be hoping to bounce back after poor World Cup performances three years ago, while after a few years on the outskirts, Italy are hoping for a more fruitful tournament in 2021 with its talented midfield a strong reason for optimism.

The youth and exuberance of England and the Netherlands could carry them through the tournament, or will there be a dark horse who could shock the competition like Greece did in 2004?

Here’s where you can watch the action if you’re based in the participating nations:

Austria: ORF

Belgium: VRT/RTBF

Croatia: HRT/Sportklub

Czech: Republic Česká televize

Denmark: DKDR/NENT Group Denmark

Finland: YLE

France: M6/TF1

Germany: ARD/ZDF

Hungary: MTVA

Italy: RAI/Sky Italia

Netherlands: NOS

North Macedonia: Sportklub

Poland: TVP

Portugal: Sport TV Portugal

Russia: Channel One/Match TV/RTR

Slovakia: RTV Slovakia

Spain: Mediaset Spain

Sweden: SVT/TV4

Switzerland: SRG

Turkey: TRT

Ukraine: Media Group Ukraine

United Kingdom: BBC/ITV

Others:

Australia: Optus

Brazil: Globosat

India & Indian Sub-Continent: Sony

Indonesia: MNC/Mola TV/RCTI

Kenya: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/KTN

Nigeria: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique

South Africa: SuperSport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports

US: ESPN/Univision

