Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland is suspended after Christian Eriksen collapses

Sports

Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match against Finland has been suspended after star midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed during the first half in Copenhagen.

There were visible efforts from the medical staff to resuscitate Eriksen with CPR and a defibrillator after he fell to the ground during a throw-in, shortly before the end of the first half.

His Danish teammates formed a wall around to protect the Inter Milan star from view as he was receiving treatment. Players from both teams, as well as fans in the stadium, were visibly distressed as Eriksen was being attended to by medics.

“The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency,” UEFA said in a tweet.

Eriksen was eventually stretchered off the pitch after several minutes, being protected from view by the medics holding up blankets. It’s unclear what Eriksen’s current condition is.

