Ryan Crouser goes big, breaks 31-year old shot put record at Olympic Trials in Eugene

Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Ryan Crouser broke a 31-year-old world record in the shot put at the U.S. Olympic Trials Friday night with a heave of 76 feet, 8 1/4 inches (23.37 meters) that also qualified him for the Tokyo Games.

The 28-year-old Crouser will defend his Olympic title next month. He broke the record set by American Randy Barnes, whose mark of 75-10 1/4, set on May 20, 1990, was one of the oldest in the record books.

When Crouser’s fourth try plunked into the dirt, the quarter-filled stadium sent out a collective gasp. About a half-minute passed while officials checked the distance.

When it came up on the board, he was mobbed by his competitors over near the circle.