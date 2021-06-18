Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 9:56 PM

Ryan Crouser goes big, breaks 31-year old shot put record at Olympic Trials in Eugene

Ryan Crouser celebrates world record shot put throw Friday evening at US Olympic Trials at Eugene's Hayward Field
NBCOlympics.com
Ryan Crouser celebrates world record shot put throw Friday evening at US Olympic Trials at Eugene's Hayward Field

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Ryan Crouser broke a 31-year-old world record in the shot put at the U.S. Olympic Trials Friday night with a heave of 76 feet, 8 1/4 inches (23.37 meters) that also qualified him for the Tokyo Games.

The 28-year-old Crouser will defend his Olympic title next month. He broke the record set by American Randy Barnes, whose mark of 75-10 1/4, set on May 20, 1990, was one of the oldest in the record books.

When Crouser’s fourth try plunked into the dirt, the quarter-filled stadium sent out a collective gasp. About a half-minute passed while officials checked the distance.

When it came up on the board, he was mobbed by his competitors over near the circle.

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content