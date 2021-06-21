Euro 2020: Fairytale comes true as Denmark grabs place in knockout stages

Sports

In a campaign overshadowed by the health of Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game, the Danish national team delivered a pulsating performance against Russia to secure an unlikely place in the tournament’s knockout stages.

Having lost their opening two games, Denmark thumped Russia 4-1 in Copenhagen on Tuesday and with Group G winner Belgium beating Finland 2-0 in St. Petersburg, the Danes finished second, setting up a last-16 match against Wales in Amsterdam.

Mikkel Damsgaard’s thunderous strike set the tempo for Denmark’s stirring display, with the Danes roared on by their fans in an emotionally charged Parken Stadium.

Yussuf Poulsen pounced on Roman Zobnin’s awful back pass to extend Denmark’s lead, before Russian striker Artem Dzyuba’s penalty made it 2-1.

Denmark regrouped and Andreas Christensen’s stunning long-range shot restored the Danes’ two-goal advantage with Joakim Maehle then adding a fourth.

When that fourth goal went in Danish fans could have been forgiven for thinking they were part of a 21st century fairytale.

