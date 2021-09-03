Skip to Content
Friday’s Oregon prep football scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alsea 33, Triangle Lake 19

Astoria 45, Cottage Grove 7

Bandon 32, Sheridan 0

Banks 24, Gladstone 0

Barlow 41, Nelson 0

Bend 27, Grants Pass 7

Blanchet Catholic 10, Regis 8

Bonanza 38, Tulelake, Calif. 13

Canby 26, Dallas 20

Central Catholic 28, Camas, Wash. 17

Clackamas 1, Gresham 0

Cole Valley, Idaho 16, Nyssa 0

Colton 21, Stanfield 6

Crescent Valley 28, Lincoln 27

David Douglas 31, Centennial 6

Dayton 42, Clatskanie 12

Estacada 38, Stayton 8

Henley 35, Ashland 14

Heppner 19, Toledo 0

Homedale, Idaho 54, Ontario 8

Imbler 52, Union 12

Jefferson 36, Scio 20

Jewell def. Mapleton, forfeit

Joseph 39, Echo 32

Junction City 39, North Eugene 13

Kamiakin, Wash. 46, Hermiston 10

Kennedy 34, Gaston 6

Lake Oswego 40, Mountainside 7

Lakeridge 42, Sherwood 21

Liberty 56, Aloha 0

Marist 49, Sweet Home 12

Marshfield 35, Mazama 20

McDaniel 56, Fort Vancouver, Wash. 12

McMinnville 19, Wells 8

McNary 35, South Medford 13

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 74, Huntington 8

North Valley 21, St. Mary's 20

Pendleton/Griswold/Nixyaawii Co-op 27, Southridge 26

Philomath 52, Valley Catholic 0

Powers 39, Prospect 6

Rainier 46, Salem Academy 7

Ridgeview 26, Crook County 20

Sandy 1, Reynolds 0

Santiam 48, Willamina 12

Seaside 55, North Marion 0

Sheldon 36, Glencoe 29

Silverton 41, Grant 7

South Albany 21, Franklin 14

South Wasco County 19, Pine Eagle 0

Sprague 41, Corvallis 20

St. Helens 28, La Salle 6

St. Paul 36, Lost River 24

Sunset 48, Tigard 6

Sutherlin 46, Phoenix 6

Tillamook 48, Newport 13

Tualatin 44, Menlo-Atherton, Calif. 33

Vale 25, Parma, Idaho 0

Vernonia 68, Oakridge 22

Warrenton 45, Knappa 14

West Albany 21, Beaverton 17

West Linn 17, Jesuit 3

West Salem 34, Newberg 29

Weston-McEwen 43, Culver 6

Westview 49, Oregon City 0

Wilsonville 42, Lebanon 19

Woodburn 35, Klamath 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Eddyville vs. McKenzie, ccd.

Elmira vs. Hidden Valley, ccd.

Madras vs. Corbett, ccd.

North Medford vs. Del Norte-Crescent City, Calif., ccd.

Pleasant Hill vs. Douglas, ccd.

Salem Academy vs. Illinois Valley, ccd.

Siuslaw vs. South Umpqua, ccd.

Springfield vs. Willamette, ccd.

Taft vs. Yamhill-Carlton, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

