Friday’s Oregon prep football scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alsea 33, Triangle Lake 19
Astoria 45, Cottage Grove 7
Bandon 32, Sheridan 0
Banks 24, Gladstone 0
Barlow 41, Nelson 0
Bend 27, Grants Pass 7
Blanchet Catholic 10, Regis 8
Bonanza 38, Tulelake, Calif. 13
Canby 26, Dallas 20
Central Catholic 28, Camas, Wash. 17
Clackamas 1, Gresham 0
Cole Valley, Idaho 16, Nyssa 0
Colton 21, Stanfield 6
Crescent Valley 28, Lincoln 27
David Douglas 31, Centennial 6
Dayton 42, Clatskanie 12
Estacada 38, Stayton 8
Henley 35, Ashland 14
Heppner 19, Toledo 0
Homedale, Idaho 54, Ontario 8
Imbler 52, Union 12
Jefferson 36, Scio 20
Jewell def. Mapleton, forfeit
Joseph 39, Echo 32
Junction City 39, North Eugene 13
Kamiakin, Wash. 46, Hermiston 10
Kennedy 34, Gaston 6
Lake Oswego 40, Mountainside 7
Lakeridge 42, Sherwood 21
Liberty 56, Aloha 0
Marist 49, Sweet Home 12
Marshfield 35, Mazama 20
McDaniel 56, Fort Vancouver, Wash. 12
McMinnville 19, Wells 8
McNary 35, South Medford 13
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 74, Huntington 8
North Valley 21, St. Mary's 20
Pendleton/Griswold/Nixyaawii Co-op 27, Southridge 26
Philomath 52, Valley Catholic 0
Powers 39, Prospect 6
Rainier 46, Salem Academy 7
Ridgeview 26, Crook County 20
Sandy 1, Reynolds 0
Santiam 48, Willamina 12
Seaside 55, North Marion 0
Sheldon 36, Glencoe 29
Silverton 41, Grant 7
South Albany 21, Franklin 14
South Wasco County 19, Pine Eagle 0
Sprague 41, Corvallis 20
St. Helens 28, La Salle 6
St. Paul 36, Lost River 24
Sunset 48, Tigard 6
Sutherlin 46, Phoenix 6
Tillamook 48, Newport 13
Tualatin 44, Menlo-Atherton, Calif. 33
Vale 25, Parma, Idaho 0
Vernonia 68, Oakridge 22
Warrenton 45, Knappa 14
West Albany 21, Beaverton 17
West Linn 17, Jesuit 3
West Salem 34, Newberg 29
Weston-McEwen 43, Culver 6
Westview 49, Oregon City 0
Wilsonville 42, Lebanon 19
Woodburn 35, Klamath 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Eddyville vs. McKenzie, ccd.
Elmira vs. Hidden Valley, ccd.
Madras vs. Corbett, ccd.
North Medford vs. Del Norte-Crescent City, Calif., ccd.
Pleasant Hill vs. Douglas, ccd.
Salem Academy vs. Illinois Valley, ccd.
Siuslaw vs. South Umpqua, ccd.
Springfield vs. Willamette, ccd.
Taft vs. Yamhill-Carlton, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
