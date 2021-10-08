Friday’s Oregon high school football scores
Adrian 56, Cove 6
Bandon def. Glide, forfeit
Banks def. Valley Catholic, forfeit
Cascade 38, Marist 33
Echo 32, South Wasco County 29
Grant Union 26, Stanfield 21
Hidden Valley 38, Klamath 0
Hood River 54, The Dalles 6
Imbler 30, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram, Wash. 16
Jesuit 49, Beaverton 13
Junction City 42, Santiam Christian 13
Kennedy 34, Regis 14
La Grande 55, Nyssa 16
Lake Oswego 35, Tualatin 26
Marshfield def. Cottage Grove, forfeit
McNary 21, South Salem 13
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 63, Monument/Dayville 6
Mountain View 63, Aloha 0
Mountainside 27, Sunset 26, OT
Myrtle Point def. Days Creek, forfeit
North Eugene def. Elmira, forfeit
North Salem def. St. Helens, forfeit
Oakland 41, Creswell 7
Ontario 51, McLoughlin 0
Philomath 35, Willamina 0
Powder Valley 51, Union 14
Powers 48, North Lake 6
Prairie City/Burnt River 24, Pine Eagle 6
Reedsport def. Illinois Valley, forfeit
Roseburg 38, North Medford 20
Scappoose 48, McKay 13
Seaside 16, Milwaukie 14
Sheldon 51, David Douglas 2
Silverton 47, Central 7
Siuslaw 34, La Pine 26
South Albany 33, Corvallis 21
Southridge, Wash. 27, Hermiston 14
Springfield 10, North Bend 0
Stayton 42, Sweet Home 28
Thurston 42, Churchill 32
Tigard 45, Oregon City 36
Vale 34, Baker 13
West Linn 28, Lakeridge 27
Weston, Wash. 41, Irrigon 8
Weston-McEwen 41, Irrigon 8
Westview 35, Southridge 0
Yoncalla 52, Gilchrist 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Harrisburg vs. Coquille, ccd.
Neah-Kah-Nie vs. Knappa, ccd.
Oakridge vs. Jefferson, ccd.
South Umpqua vs. Douglas, ccd.
Sprague vs. Bend, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments