Friday’s Oregon high school football scores

Adrian 56, Cove 6

Bandon def. Glide, forfeit

Banks def. Valley Catholic, forfeit

Cascade 38, Marist 33

Echo 32, South Wasco County 29

Grant Union 26, Stanfield 21

Hidden Valley 38, Klamath 0

Hood River 54, The Dalles 6

Imbler 30, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram, Wash. 16

Jesuit 49, Beaverton 13

Junction City 42, Santiam Christian 13

Kennedy 34, Regis 14

La Grande 55, Nyssa 16

Lake Oswego 35, Tualatin 26

Marshfield def. Cottage Grove, forfeit

McNary 21, South Salem 13

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 63, Monument/Dayville 6

Mountain View 63, Aloha 0

Mountainside 27, Sunset 26, OT

Myrtle Point def. Days Creek, forfeit

North Eugene def. Elmira, forfeit

North Salem def. St. Helens, forfeit

Oakland 41, Creswell 7

Ontario 51, McLoughlin 0

Philomath 35, Willamina 0

Powder Valley 51, Union 14

Powers 48, North Lake 6

Prairie City/Burnt River 24, Pine Eagle 6

Reedsport def. Illinois Valley, forfeit

Roseburg 38, North Medford 20

Scappoose 48, McKay 13

Seaside 16, Milwaukie 14

Sheldon 51, David Douglas 2

Silverton 47, Central 7

Siuslaw 34, La Pine 26

South Albany 33, Corvallis 21

Southridge, Wash. 27, Hermiston 14

Springfield 10, North Bend 0

Stayton 42, Sweet Home 28

Thurston 42, Churchill 32

Tigard 45, Oregon City 36

Vale 34, Baker 13

West Linn 28, Lakeridge 27

Weston, Wash. 41, Irrigon 8

Weston-McEwen 41, Irrigon 8

Westview 35, Southridge 0

Yoncalla 52, Gilchrist 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Harrisburg vs. Coquille, ccd.

Neah-Kah-Nie vs. Knappa, ccd.

Oakridge vs. Jefferson, ccd.

South Umpqua vs. Douglas, ccd.

Sprague vs. Bend, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

