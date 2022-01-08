Saturday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 70, Crook County 55

Banks 89, Yamhill-Carlton 44

Cascade Christian 64, Harrisburg 35

Condon 67, Sherman 42

Cottage Grove 58, North Valley 29

Cottage Grove 65, Phoenix 55

Cove 59, Wallowa 35

Crane 85, Dayville 14

Creswell 62, Taft 35

Crosspoint Christian 55, Trinity Lutheran 50

Douglas 55, La Pine 48

Eddyville 65, Mapleton 39

Franklin 53, Hillsboro 44

Grant 89, Jefferson PDX 29

Heppner 68, Grant Union 37

Hood River 89, Columbia (White Salmon), Wash. 53

Ione/Arlington 64, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 50

Jordan Valley 58, Prairie City 54

Joseph 59, Pine Eagle 27

Junction City 62, Henley 43

La Grande 70, Madras 44

Lincoln 107, Wells 98, 2OT

Marist 61, Hidden Valley 44

Marshfield 76, Klamath 46

Mazama 67, Siuslaw 58

McLoughlin 48, Ontario 39

North Lake/Paisley 56, Prospect 34

Open Door 69, Damascus Christian 47

Oregon Episcopal 77, Horizon Christian Tualatin 31

Portland Adventist 55, Riverdale 47, OT

Powder Valley 66, Imbler 32

Riddle 72, New Hope Christian 22

Sheridan 60, Delphian High School 30

South Medford 80, University Prep-Redding, Calif. 47

South Salem 77, Grants Pass 69

South Wasco County 60, Horizon Christian Hood River 37

St. Stephens Academy 45, Life Christian 17

Stanfield 56, Weston-McEwen 47

Union 51, Pilot Rock 50

West Linn 91, Sherwood 72

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Benson vs. Roosevelt, ccd.

Bickleton, Wash. vs. Echo, ppd.

Clatskanie vs. Astoria, ccd.

Columbia Adventist Academy, Wash. vs. Livingstone, ccd.

Dufur vs. Lyle, Wash., ccd.

N. Clackamas Christian vs. Mannahouse Christian, ccd.

Powers vs. Camas Valley, ccd.

Sheldon vs. Summit, ccd.

Wells vs. Cleveland, ccd.

Westside Christian vs. Catlin Gabel, ccd.

Yoncalla vs. Days Creek, ccd.

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria 57, Clatskanie 21

Banks 48, Gladstone 44

Condon 43, Sherman 37

Crane 72, Dayville 5

Crook County 42, Baker 35

Damascus Christian 46, Open Door 13

Ellensburg, Wash. 62, Hermiston 24

Henley 56, Cottage Grove 43

Hidden Valley 35, Junction City 30

Imbler 41, Powder Valley 37

Ione/Arlington 44, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 24

Jordan Valley 46, Prairie City 44

Junction City 47, Phoenix 27

La Grande 55, Madras 51

Lincoln 45, Franklin 44, OT

Marist 45, Mazama 33

Marshfield 40, Klamath 26

McLoughlin 51, Ontario 19

North Valley 39, Siuslaw 19

Riverdale 64, Portland Adventist 33

Rogue Valley Adventist 47, Central Christian 35

South Wasco County 53, Horizon Christian Hood River 39

Stanfield 41, Grant Union 8

Taft 49, Creswell 46, OT

Trinity Lutheran 54, Crosspoint Christian 15

Union 61, Pilot Rock 16

Wallowa 49, Cove 37

Wells 57, Grant 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bickleton, Wash. vs. Echo, ppd.

Cleveland vs. Roosevelt, ccd.

Columbia Adventist Academy, Wash. vs. Livingstone, ccd.

Douglas vs. La Pine, ccd.

Dufur vs. Lyle, Wash., ccd.

McDaniel vs. Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts, ccd.

N. Clackamas Christian vs. Mannahouse Christian, ccd.

North Lake/Paisley vs. Prospect, ccd.

Powers vs. Camas Valley, ccd.

South Medford vs. Corvallis, ccd.

Warrenton vs. Nestucca, ccd.

Westside Christian vs. Catlin Gabel, ccd.

Yoncalla vs. Days Creek, ccd.

___

