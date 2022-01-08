Saturday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 70, Crook County 55
Banks 89, Yamhill-Carlton 44
Cascade Christian 64, Harrisburg 35
Condon 67, Sherman 42
Cottage Grove 58, North Valley 29
Cottage Grove 65, Phoenix 55
Cove 59, Wallowa 35
Crane 85, Dayville 14
Creswell 62, Taft 35
Crosspoint Christian 55, Trinity Lutheran 50
Douglas 55, La Pine 48
Eddyville 65, Mapleton 39
Franklin 53, Hillsboro 44
Grant 89, Jefferson PDX 29
Heppner 68, Grant Union 37
Hood River 89, Columbia (White Salmon), Wash. 53
Ione/Arlington 64, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 50
Jordan Valley 58, Prairie City 54
Joseph 59, Pine Eagle 27
Junction City 62, Henley 43
La Grande 70, Madras 44
Lincoln 107, Wells 98, 2OT
Marist 61, Hidden Valley 44
Marshfield 76, Klamath 46
Mazama 67, Siuslaw 58
McLoughlin 48, Ontario 39
North Lake/Paisley 56, Prospect 34
Open Door 69, Damascus Christian 47
Oregon Episcopal 77, Horizon Christian Tualatin 31
Portland Adventist 55, Riverdale 47, OT
Powder Valley 66, Imbler 32
Riddle 72, New Hope Christian 22
Sheridan 60, Delphian High School 30
South Medford 80, University Prep-Redding, Calif. 47
South Salem 77, Grants Pass 69
South Wasco County 60, Horizon Christian Hood River 37
St. Stephens Academy 45, Life Christian 17
Stanfield 56, Weston-McEwen 47
Union 51, Pilot Rock 50
West Linn 91, Sherwood 72
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Benson vs. Roosevelt, ccd.
Bickleton, Wash. vs. Echo, ppd.
Clatskanie vs. Astoria, ccd.
Columbia Adventist Academy, Wash. vs. Livingstone, ccd.
Dufur vs. Lyle, Wash., ccd.
N. Clackamas Christian vs. Mannahouse Christian, ccd.
Powers vs. Camas Valley, ccd.
Sheldon vs. Summit, ccd.
Wells vs. Cleveland, ccd.
Westside Christian vs. Catlin Gabel, ccd.
Yoncalla vs. Days Creek, ccd.
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Astoria 57, Clatskanie 21
Banks 48, Gladstone 44
Condon 43, Sherman 37
Crane 72, Dayville 5
Crook County 42, Baker 35
Damascus Christian 46, Open Door 13
Ellensburg, Wash. 62, Hermiston 24
Henley 56, Cottage Grove 43
Hidden Valley 35, Junction City 30
Imbler 41, Powder Valley 37
Ione/Arlington 44, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 24
Jordan Valley 46, Prairie City 44
Junction City 47, Phoenix 27
La Grande 55, Madras 51
Lincoln 45, Franklin 44, OT
Marist 45, Mazama 33
Marshfield 40, Klamath 26
McLoughlin 51, Ontario 19
North Valley 39, Siuslaw 19
Riverdale 64, Portland Adventist 33
Rogue Valley Adventist 47, Central Christian 35
South Wasco County 53, Horizon Christian Hood River 39
Stanfield 41, Grant Union 8
Taft 49, Creswell 46, OT
Trinity Lutheran 54, Crosspoint Christian 15
Union 61, Pilot Rock 16
Wallowa 49, Cove 37
Wells 57, Grant 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bickleton, Wash. vs. Echo, ppd.
Cleveland vs. Roosevelt, ccd.
Columbia Adventist Academy, Wash. vs. Livingstone, ccd.
Douglas vs. La Pine, ccd.
Dufur vs. Lyle, Wash., ccd.
McDaniel vs. Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts, ccd.
N. Clackamas Christian vs. Mannahouse Christian, ccd.
North Lake/Paisley vs. Prospect, ccd.
Powers vs. Camas Valley, ccd.
South Medford vs. Corvallis, ccd.
Warrenton vs. Nestucca, ccd.
Westside Christian vs. Catlin Gabel, ccd.
Yoncalla vs. Days Creek, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments