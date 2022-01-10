Skip to Content
Monday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Country Christian 67, St. Stephens Academy 45

Crosshill Christian 80, Livingstone 31

De La Salle 73, Oregon Episcopal 43

Faith Bible 61, Vernonia 39

Hillsboro 59, St. Helens 41

N. Clackamas Christian 63, Damascus Christian 43

Phoenix 57, Douglas 51

Summit 47, Mountainside 43

Westside Christian 54, Portland Adventist 43

Wilsonville 71, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 48

Yamhill-Carlton 50, Willamina 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Estacada vs. Elmira, ccd.

Gladstone vs. Seaside, ccd.

Scappoose vs. La Salle, ccd.

St. Paul vs. Willamette Valley Christian, ccd.

West Albany vs. Lebanon, ccd.

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Country Christian 49, St. Stephens Academy 21

Crescent Valley 76, South Albany 27

Dallas 36, North Salem 33

Damascus Christian 35, N. Clackamas Christian 6

Faith Bible 50, Vernonia 29

Gladstone 52, Seaside 21

Hidden Valley 41, Brookings-Harbor 35

Hillsboro 24, St. Helens 20

La Salle 57, Scappoose 20

Livingstone 47, Crosshill Christian 24

Nestucca 39, Neah-Kah-Nie 26

West Albany 57, Lebanon 41

Westside Christian 57, Portland Adventist 25

Willamina 48, Yamhill-Carlton 29

Wilsonville 49, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Estacada vs. Elmira, ccd.

St. Paul vs. Willamette Valley Christian, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

