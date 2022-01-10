Monday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Country Christian 67, St. Stephens Academy 45
Crosshill Christian 80, Livingstone 31
De La Salle 73, Oregon Episcopal 43
Faith Bible 61, Vernonia 39
Hillsboro 59, St. Helens 41
N. Clackamas Christian 63, Damascus Christian 43
Phoenix 57, Douglas 51
Summit 47, Mountainside 43
Westside Christian 54, Portland Adventist 43
Wilsonville 71, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 48
Yamhill-Carlton 50, Willamina 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Estacada vs. Elmira, ccd.
Gladstone vs. Seaside, ccd.
Scappoose vs. La Salle, ccd.
St. Paul vs. Willamette Valley Christian, ccd.
West Albany vs. Lebanon, ccd.
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Country Christian 49, St. Stephens Academy 21
Crescent Valley 76, South Albany 27
Dallas 36, North Salem 33
Damascus Christian 35, N. Clackamas Christian 6
Faith Bible 50, Vernonia 29
Gladstone 52, Seaside 21
Hidden Valley 41, Brookings-Harbor 35
Hillsboro 24, St. Helens 20
La Salle 57, Scappoose 20
Livingstone 47, Crosshill Christian 24
Nestucca 39, Neah-Kah-Nie 26
West Albany 57, Lebanon 41
Westside Christian 57, Portland Adventist 25
Willamina 48, Yamhill-Carlton 29
Wilsonville 49, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Estacada vs. Elmira, ccd.
St. Paul vs. Willamette Valley Christian, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments