Tuesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alsea 55, Siletz Valley 53, OT
Barlow 48, Gresham 46
Beaverton 66, Westview 33
Central Catholic 80, Nelson 38
Churchill 76, North Bend 38
Condon 53, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 37
Coquille 60, Myrtle Point 53
David Douglas 78, Sandy 41
Dayton 60, Blanchet Catholic 32
Glencoe 55, Century 48
Gold Beach 61, Waldport 48
Grant 66, Wells 57
Harrisburg 56, Valley Catholic 44
Hood River 81, Banks 79
Horizon Christian Hood River 73, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 15
Horizon Christian Tualatin 52, Gaston 33
Illinois Valley 64, St. Mary's 61
Ione/Arlington 76, Echo 57
Jefferson 62, Oakland 41
Jesuit 54, Sunset 42
Kennedy 59, Delphian High School 46
Liberty 62, Newberg 57
Lost River 51, Crosspoint Christian 28
Mapleton 41, Crow 29
Mohawk 85, McKenzie 11
Mountain View 85, South Salem 83
Philomath 53, Sweet Home 30
Powder Valley 69, Cove 33
Riddle 42, Powers 22
Rogue Valley Adventist 65, Prospect 29
Santiam Christian 58, Willamina 30
South Wasco County 88, Trout Lake, Wash. 25
Southridge 54, Aloha 47
Sprague 63, Bend 45
Stayton 59, Sisters 49
Summit 77, McNary 54
Thurston 64, North Eugene 37
Toledo 56, Reedsport 29
Triangle Lake 67, Eddyville 55
Umatilla 64, McLoughlin 32
Umpqua Valley Christian 52, Yoncalla 33
Vale 56, Weiser, Idaho 49
Warrenton 46, Clatskanie 32
West Salem 75, McKay 19
Willamette 50, Springfield 39
Woodburn 47, Newport 33
Yamhill-Carlton 54, Riverdale 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amity vs. Scio, ccd.
Ashland vs. Eagle Point, ccd.
Cascade Christian vs. Creswell, ccd.
Central Christian vs. Trinity Lutheran, ccd.
Central Linn vs. East Linn Christian, ccd.
Clackamas vs. Reynolds, ccd.
Country Christian vs. Trinity, ccd.
Days Creek vs. North Douglas, ccd.
Dufur vs. Klickwood, Wash., ccd.
Horizon Christian Tualatin vs. Catlin Gabel, ccd.
McMinnville vs. Forest Grove, ccd.
Roosevelt vs. Cleveland, ccd.
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alsea 42, Siletz Valley 18
Amity 67, Scio 32
Astoria 53, Molalla 35
Banks 56, Hood River 24
Barlow 95, Gresham 5
Beaverton 43, Westview 38
Benson 91, Lincoln 31
Camas Valley 28, Pacific 26
Central Linn 50, East Linn Christian 19
Clatskanie 44, Warrenton 34
Coquille 40, Myrtle Point 35
Crater 33, Grants Pass 27
Crow 38, Mapleton 29
Dayton 42, Blanchet Catholic 17
Eddyville 52, Triangle Lake 35
Harrisburg 46, Valley Catholic 41
Horizon Christian Hood River 58, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 33
Ione/Arlington 50, Echo 45
Jefferson PDX 41, Wells 39
Jesuit 61, Sunset 23
Lost River 46, Crosspoint Christian 28
Madras 78, Bonanza 35
Marist 60, Pleasant Hill 39
Marshfield 39, Bandon 32
McLoughlin 48, Umatilla 18
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 31, Condon 11
Mohawk 63, McKenzie 7
Mountain View 46, South Salem 42
North Valley 48, South Umpqua 29
Oakland 60, Jefferson 47
Philomath 49, Sweet Home 31
Powers 35, Riddle 27
Rainier 35, Taft 33
Regis 37, Lowell 29
Sandy 54, David Douglas 33
Santiam 35, Culver 32
Sheldon 49, Sherwood 42
South Wasco County 50, Trout Lake, Wash. 43
Southridge def. Aloha, forfeit
St. Mary's 48, Illinois Valley 28
Stayton 45, Sisters 42
Thurston 46, North Eugene 33
Vale 35, Ontario 22
West Salem 76, McKay 18
Western Christian High School 46, Sheridan 38
Willamette 47, Springfield 32
Willamina 46, Santiam Christian 9
Yamhill-Carlton 63, Riverdale 56
Yoncalla 40, Umpqua Valley Christian 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ashland vs. Eagle Point, ccd.
Cascade Christian vs. Creswell, ccd.
Century vs. Glencoe, ccd.
Cleveland vs. Wells, ccd.
Days Creek vs. North Douglas, ccd.
Dufur vs. Klickwood, Wash., ccd.
Lincoln vs. McDaniel, ccd.
McMinnville vs. Forest Grove, ccd.
Reynolds vs. Clackamas, ccd.
Rogue Valley Adventist vs. Prospect, ccd.
Roosevelt vs. Benson, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
