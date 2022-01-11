Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

KTVZ file

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alsea 55, Siletz Valley 53, OT

Barlow 48, Gresham 46

Beaverton 66, Westview 33

Central Catholic 80, Nelson 38

Churchill 76, North Bend 38

Condon 53, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 37

Coquille 60, Myrtle Point 53

David Douglas 78, Sandy 41

Dayton 60, Blanchet Catholic 32

Glencoe 55, Century 48

Gold Beach 61, Waldport 48

Grant 66, Wells 57

Harrisburg 56, Valley Catholic 44

Hood River 81, Banks 79

Horizon Christian Hood River 73, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 15

Horizon Christian Tualatin 52, Gaston 33

Illinois Valley 64, St. Mary's 61

Ione/Arlington 76, Echo 57

Jefferson 62, Oakland 41

Jesuit 54, Sunset 42

Kennedy 59, Delphian High School 46

Liberty 62, Newberg 57

Lost River 51, Crosspoint Christian 28

Mapleton 41, Crow 29

Mohawk 85, McKenzie 11

Mountain View 85, South Salem 83

Philomath 53, Sweet Home 30

Powder Valley 69, Cove 33

Riddle 42, Powers 22

Rogue Valley Adventist 65, Prospect 29

Santiam Christian 58, Willamina 30

South Wasco County 88, Trout Lake, Wash. 25

Southridge 54, Aloha 47

Sprague 63, Bend 45

Stayton 59, Sisters 49

Summit 77, McNary 54

Thurston 64, North Eugene 37

Toledo 56, Reedsport 29

Triangle Lake 67, Eddyville 55

Umatilla 64, McLoughlin 32

Umpqua Valley Christian 52, Yoncalla 33

Vale 56, Weiser, Idaho 49

Warrenton 46, Clatskanie 32

West Salem 75, McKay 19

Willamette 50, Springfield 39

Woodburn 47, Newport 33

Yamhill-Carlton 54, Riverdale 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Amity vs. Scio, ccd.

Ashland vs. Eagle Point, ccd.

Cascade Christian vs. Creswell, ccd.

Central Christian vs. Trinity Lutheran, ccd.

Central Linn vs. East Linn Christian, ccd.

Clackamas vs. Reynolds, ccd.

Country Christian vs. Trinity, ccd.

Days Creek vs. North Douglas, ccd.

Dufur vs. Klickwood, Wash., ccd.

Horizon Christian Tualatin vs. Catlin Gabel, ccd.

McMinnville vs. Forest Grove, ccd.

Roosevelt vs. Cleveland, ccd.

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alsea 42, Siletz Valley 18

Amity 67, Scio 32

Astoria 53, Molalla 35

Banks 56, Hood River 24

Barlow 95, Gresham 5

Beaverton 43, Westview 38

Benson 91, Lincoln 31

Camas Valley 28, Pacific 26

Central Linn 50, East Linn Christian 19

Clatskanie 44, Warrenton 34

Coquille 40, Myrtle Point 35

Crater 33, Grants Pass 27

Crow 38, Mapleton 29

Dayton 42, Blanchet Catholic 17

Eddyville 52, Triangle Lake 35

Harrisburg 46, Valley Catholic 41

Horizon Christian Hood River 58, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 33

Ione/Arlington 50, Echo 45

Jefferson PDX 41, Wells 39

Jesuit 61, Sunset 23

Lost River 46, Crosspoint Christian 28

Madras 78, Bonanza 35

Marist 60, Pleasant Hill 39

Marshfield 39, Bandon 32

McLoughlin 48, Umatilla 18

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 31, Condon 11

Mohawk 63, McKenzie 7

Mountain View 46, South Salem 42

North Valley 48, South Umpqua 29

Oakland 60, Jefferson 47

Philomath 49, Sweet Home 31

Powers 35, Riddle 27

Rainier 35, Taft 33

Regis 37, Lowell 29

Sandy 54, David Douglas 33

Santiam 35, Culver 32

Sheldon 49, Sherwood 42

South Wasco County 50, Trout Lake, Wash. 43

Southridge def. Aloha, forfeit

St. Mary's 48, Illinois Valley 28

Stayton 45, Sisters 42

Thurston 46, North Eugene 33

Vale 35, Ontario 22

West Salem 76, McKay 18

Western Christian High School 46, Sheridan 38

Willamette 47, Springfield 32

Willamina 46, Santiam Christian 9

Yamhill-Carlton 63, Riverdale 56

Yoncalla 40, Umpqua Valley Christian 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ashland vs. Eagle Point, ccd.

Cascade Christian vs. Creswell, ccd.

Century vs. Glencoe, ccd.

Cleveland vs. Wells, ccd.

Days Creek vs. North Douglas, ccd.

Dufur vs. Klickwood, Wash., ccd.

Lincoln vs. McDaniel, ccd.

McMinnville vs. Forest Grove, ccd.

Reynolds vs. Clackamas, ccd.

Rogue Valley Adventist vs. Prospect, ccd.

Roosevelt vs. Benson, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

