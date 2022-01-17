Monday’s Oregon prep basketball results
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alsea 50, Falls City 40
De La Salle 62, Santiam Christian 44
Franklin 65, Jefferson PDX 49
Grant 55, West Linn 52
Horizon Christian Tualatin 45, Four Rivers Community School 32
Knappa 66, Neah-Kah-Nie 32
Lake Oswego 67, McDaniel 40
Lebanon 56, South Albany 52
Roosevelt 82, Churchill 79
Salem Academy 61, Western Christian High School 55
Sheridan 63, Kennedy 10
South Wasco County 88, Dufur 39
Stayton 69, Sweet Home 27
Umatilla 51, Douglas 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cleveland vs. Benson, ccd.
Gervais vs. Culver, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaverton 33, Wells 22
Benson 61, Jefferson PDX 46
David Douglas 47, Nelson 41
Faith Bible 69, Country Christian 66
Gervais 50, Culver 15
Harrisburg 43, Dayton 39, OT
Neah-Kah-Nie 34, Knappa 25
Roosevelt 82, Churchill 79
Santiam Christian 53, Douglas 47
Sheldon 55, Cleveland 37
Silverton 62, North Salem 14
South Wasco County 50, Dufur 47
Stayton 53, Sweet Home 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alsea vs. Falls City, ccd.
Corvallis vs. West Albany, ccd.
Dallas vs. Crescent Valley, ccd.
North Bend vs. Brookings-Harbor, ccd.
Sutherlin vs. De La Salle, ccd.
Washougal, Wash. vs. Forest Grove, ccd.
