Sports
By
Published 10:46 PM

Monday’s Oregon prep basketball results

KTVZ file

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alsea 50, Falls City 40

De La Salle 62, Santiam Christian 44

Franklin 65, Jefferson PDX 49

Grant 55, West Linn 52

Horizon Christian Tualatin 45, Four Rivers Community School 32

Knappa 66, Neah-Kah-Nie 32

Lake Oswego 67, McDaniel 40

Lebanon 56, South Albany 52

Roosevelt 82, Churchill 79

Salem Academy 61, Western Christian High School 55

Sheridan 63, Kennedy 10

South Wasco County 88, Dufur 39

Stayton 69, Sweet Home 27

Umatilla 51, Douglas 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cleveland vs. Benson, ccd.

Gervais vs. Culver, ccd.

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaverton 33, Wells 22

Benson 61, Jefferson PDX 46

David Douglas 47, Nelson 41

Faith Bible 69, Country Christian 66

Gervais 50, Culver 15

Harrisburg 43, Dayton 39, OT

Neah-Kah-Nie 34, Knappa 25

Santiam Christian 53, Douglas 47

Sheldon 55, Cleveland 37

Silverton 62, North Salem 14

South Wasco County 50, Dufur 47

Stayton 53, Sweet Home 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alsea vs. Falls City, ccd.

Corvallis vs. West Albany, ccd.

Dallas vs. Crescent Valley, ccd.

North Bend vs. Brookings-Harbor, ccd.

Sutherlin vs. De La Salle, ccd.

Washougal, Wash. vs. Forest Grove, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

