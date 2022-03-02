Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Oregon high school basketball scores

KTVZ file

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA State Championship=

Class 6A=

First Round=

Barlow 46, South Eugene 36

Beaverton 62, Central Catholic 22

Benson 80, Southridge 22

Clackamas 59, St. Mary's Academy 27

Cleveland 71, Mountainside 65

Grants Pass 46, West Salem 44

Jefferson PDX 54, Bend 20

Jesuit 47, Canby 31

Lakeridge 62, Liberty 31

Oregon City 57, Mountain View 35

Sheldon 34, Tualatin 30

Sherwood 52, South Salem 31

South Medford 71, Tigard 33

Wells 35, McMinnville 16

West Linn 45, Grant 36

Westview 37, Forest Grove 28

___

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA State Championship=

Class 1A=

Quarterfinal=

Crane 44, North Douglas 41

Crosshill Christian 55, Riddle 40

Powder Valley 60, Nixyaawii 45

South Wasco County 59, Rogue Valley Adventist 58

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

