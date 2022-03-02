Wednesday’s Oregon high school basketball scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA State Championship=
Class 6A=
First Round=
Barlow 46, South Eugene 36
Beaverton 62, Central Catholic 22
Benson 80, Southridge 22
Clackamas 59, St. Mary's Academy 27
Cleveland 71, Mountainside 65
Grants Pass 46, West Salem 44
Jefferson PDX 54, Bend 20
Jesuit 47, Canby 31
Lakeridge 62, Liberty 31
Oregon City 57, Mountain View 35
Sheldon 34, Tualatin 30
Sherwood 52, South Salem 31
South Medford 71, Tigard 33
Wells 35, McMinnville 16
West Linn 45, Grant 36
Westview 37, Forest Grove 28
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA State Championship=
Class 1A=
Quarterfinal=
Crane 44, North Douglas 41
Crosshill Christian 55, Riddle 40
Powder Valley 60, Nixyaawii 45
South Wasco County 59, Rogue Valley Adventist 58
