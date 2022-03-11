Registration opens for inaugural ‘Redmond Run’ June 18 in downtown Redmond

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend Races announced Friday that registration is now open for the newest race in Central Oregon -- the Redmond Run in downtown Redmond! In its inaugural year, the Redmond Run will take runners on a tour of beautiful downtown Redmond and the Dry Canyon past stunning and naturally preserved High Desert geographical features.

SALMON RUN

Now in its 23rd year, the Salmon Run is one of Bend’s oldest and most beloved events. Drawing inspiration from the iconic salmon of the Pacific Northwest who swim hundreds of miles and overcome countless obstacles along the way, the Salmon Run offers runners their own challenge alongside the stunning Deschutes River. Each year, runners hail from wide and far across the Pacific Northwest to test their mettle at this classic first race of the season. All races begin and end at the Athletic Club of Bend located in the heart of Bend. With three distances – 5K, 10K and a Half Marathon, there’s a race for all levels of participation. Courses meander along the Deschutes River, through Farewell Bend Park, reaching the Old Mill District, with the half marathon stretching as far as Drake Park. A grand post-race celebration awaits runners on the grounds of the Bend Athletic Club with a hearty meal and, of course, beer from a local brewery. A portion of every registration goes to The Giving Plate, which provides food to more than 2,700 Central Oregonians each month.

Salmon Run Details:

Athletic Club of Bend

April 23, 2022

Register now at runsalmonrun.com

HAPPY GIRLS BEND

One of the region's favorite all-women's races! Choose from the 5K, 10K or Half Marathon leaving from Riverbend Park. Walk, run or fly through these courses which are designed to indulge you in some of the best scenery in the Pacfic Northwest. Each registration includes a goody bag stuffed with gifts from our sponsors, a custom medal for finishers and of course, a festive and welcoming atmosphere. Our Happy Girls post race celebration features beer, cocktails and a delicious sack lunch. All levels of fitness are embraced and encouraged. Prizes and gift bags will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Overall and Masters’ winners (40+) in the 5K and Half Marathon. Ribbons will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places for all age groups. This is truly a race to leave every girl happy!



Happy Girls Bend Details:

Riverbend Park

May 21, 2022

Register now at happygirlsrun.com



REDMOND RUN

Central Oregon’s Race scene expands to Redmond with the inaugural Redmond Run! We’re showcasing the beauty of the high desert with 5K, 10K and Half Marathon courses that begin on historical downtown streets and weave through the stunning and rugged scenery of the Dry Canyon. The course snakes through the high desert terrain with sparse juniper groves, sage and grasses, and bordered by steep canyon walls. The majority of the Dry Canyon is a nature preserve, capturing the beauty of the High Desert environment. The canyon is pure Central Oregon, and the steep rocky walls serve as a tribute to this area’s tormented volcanic past. Catch impressive natural views and traditional city scenes featuring pavilions and historic landmarks. The race is professionally chip-timed and supported by outstanding event staff.

Redmond Run Details:

Downtown Redmond

June 18, 2022

Register now at redmondrun.com