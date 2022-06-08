Cowboys fly, record falls — twice — as Sisters Rodeo returns with Xtreme Bulls competition

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Xtreme Bulls kicked off the return of the Sisters Rodeo Wednesday night, and the arena record fell twice.

9th Annual Sisters, OR Xtreme Bull Riding final results June 8, 2022

Xtreme Bull Riding

1. Roscoe Jarboe New Plymouth, ID 90* $4,032.60

2. Colby Demo Red Bluff, CA 89* $3,091.66

3. Josh Frost Randlett, UT 88 $2,285.14

4. Cullen Telfer Plant City, FL 86 $1,478.62

5. Brady Portenier Caldwell, ID 85.5 $ 940.94

6. TJ Gray Dairy, OR 84.5 $ 672.10

7. Dalton Petersen Elba, ID 83.5 $ 537.68

8/ Riley Barg Lewisville, ID 82 $ 201.63

8/ Caleb McMillan Soap Lake, WA 82 $ 201.63

*Colby Demo had set the arena record at 89 points prior to Roscoe Jarboe scoring 90 points to

win the event. The old arena record had been set in 2013 by Scottie Knapp of Albuquerque, NM.