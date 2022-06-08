Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 10:41 PM

Cowboys fly, record falls — twice — as Sisters Rodeo returns with Xtreme Bulls competition

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Xtreme Bulls kicked off the return of the Sisters Rodeo Wednesday night, and the arena record fell twice.

9th Annual Sisters, OR  Xtreme Bull Riding final results June 8, 2022

Xtreme Bull Riding

  1. Roscoe Jarboe                   New Plymouth, ID     90*      $4,032.60

  2. Colby Demo                      Red Bluff, CA            89*      $3,091.66

  3. Josh Frost                          Randlett, UT               88        $2,285.14

  4. Cullen Telfer                     Plant City, FL             86        $1,478.62

  5. Brady Portenier                 Caldwell, ID               85.5     $   940.94

  6. TJ Gray                             Dairy, OR                   84.5     $   672.10

  7. Dalton Petersen                 Elba, ID                      83.5     $   537.68

  8/ Riley Barg                         Lewisville, ID             82        $   201.63

  8/ Caleb McMillan                Soap Lake, WA          82        $   201.63

*Colby Demo had set the arena record at 89 points prior to Roscoe Jarboe scoring 90 points to

win the event.  The old arena record had been set in 2013 by Scottie Knapp of Albuquerque, NM. 

Sports

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content