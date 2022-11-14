Caldera HS ninth-grader training for Youth Winter Olympics in skeleton

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fifteen-year-old Biancha Emery of Bend just finished an exclusive training session at the USA Developmental Camp in Park City Utah, preparing for the upcoming Youth Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Emery races skeleton, the sport where she lays face-down on her sled and flies down a frozen track, hitting speeds of 80-90 miles per hour.

“Kind of just whatever happens, happens," Emery said jokingly about any fear she faces on the runs.

The Caldera High eighth-grader only started racing a year ago, when her family temporarily moved to Utah, and is the youngest person ever to race down the track at Lake Placid.

Her dad, Steve Emery, who's lived in Bend for 22 years, was a former bobsleigher and supports her athletic journey.

“I’m extremely proud," Steve Emery said. "She has a passion for it, and with any parent you just want to find something your kid has a passion for and if they happen to be good at it on top of having a passion that’s extra special.”

For periods over the next 3-4 months, Emery will be training in Whistler, Canada, and competing in qualifying races in Lake Placid, New York, Pyeongcheng, South Korea and Innsbruck, Austria.

Noah Chast spoke with Biancha and Steve before her training began, and will share more of her story tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.