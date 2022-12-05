Bend Rapids adds first C.O. ice hockey team eligible for Nationals

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Rapids hockey club has added a Tier II level 16U AA team, the highest level ice hockey in Central Oregon.

The new team held its home opener this weekend at the Bend Pavilion against the Seattle Juniors.

As a Tier II team, it has the opportunity to represent Oregon at the National Championships this coming March.

This is the first time Central Oregon has had a youth club competing in this level of league. In the past, several Bend players have left the area to play for teams at this level.

So far, the team has traveled to Portland, Seattle, Boise and several other cities along the West Coast.

Noah Chast will have more from the team's coach and the Bend Rapids chair about the importance a team like this has to the Central Oregon ice hockey community. You can watch this story tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.