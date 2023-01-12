Passionate C.O. fans expecting ‘tough game’ between Seahawks and 49ers in NFL wild card

(Update: adding video, comments from fans)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the NFL playoffs starting this weekend, not everyone in Central Oregon is in agreement on who to root for.

The Seattle Seahawks will play the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC wild card match, Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on our Fox station, KFXO.

Central Oregon has a strong contingent of both Seahawks and Niners fans.

Seattle is coming in as a seventh seed, with quarterback Geno Smith leading the team in a comeback year.

San Francisco is the NFC's No. 2 seed and has Brock Purdy, the last pick of the 2022 draft, leading the team at quarterback.

The Niners have a plethora of offensive weapons and the No. 1 defense in the NFL.

Ryan Frank moved from the Bay Area earlier this year and has been a Niner fan his whole life.

“I think Brock’s got what it takes," Frank said Thursday. "I think the defense absolutely is going to carry."

Caitlin Bjornstad became a Seahawks fan when she met her husband 15 years ago. They moved to Bend two years later.

“A lot is happening, they've definitely kept it exciting,” Bjornstad said. “I think Geno’s done a lot better than everyone anticipated.”

Bjornstad’s son, Ollie, believes Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and the defense can get it done.

Frank disgrees.

“The rivalry is always going to be, you know it's a tough game no matter what,” Frank said. “They’ve had a surprising team for sure this year, but I think we got what it takes.”

Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill owner Trevor Kalberg says his bar typically leans toward Seahawks fans, but expects a large and loud showing from both.

“Definitely Seahawk fans are more of your local base, for sure, but I’d say followed closely behind by San Francisco,” Kalberg said.

Even with the season on the line, these fans can still find something nice to say about each other.

“I really like Nick Bosa,” Ollie said.

Frank admitted, “Geno Smith is doing pretty damn good this year.”

Bjornstad also came up with an answer.

“I know some really lovely 49ers fans, and they play in a climate that I wish I had more of.”