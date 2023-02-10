‘Our connection is different’: Summit’s Carmichael brothers thrive in their own sports, hope to win title together

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While a Super Bowl is unlikely in their future, Summit High's Hogan and Pearson Carmichael are cementing a legacy on the football field, and the basketball court.

The brothers are excelling in their respective sports, and playing as teammates for the last time this basketball season.

Hogan Carmichael, 18, a senior and starting center for the Summit high basketball team, shares the court with his younger brother and star junior guard, 16-year-old Pearson Carmichael.

When asked if they believe they’re the most athletic brother duo in the state, Pearson responded:

“I think we are. I don’t want to be that guy but … I’d say we are the most athletic brother duo in the state.”

From the court to the field, the two have been competing with each other since they were young.

“It was very competitive,” they both said. “It would always end in tears, arguments, mom and dad have to separate us,” Hogan added. “Usually how it went.”

Carly Carmichael, the boy's mom, would agree.

“There were a few battles we had to break up,” Carly said. “Typically, we had a basketball hoop in the driveway, and oftentimes it was a result of big brother beating up on little brother and little brother losing his temper.”

Hogan, Summit's starting quarterback, led the football team to a state championship, was named IMC Offensive Player of the Year, and committed to play football at the University of Idaho.

Pearson, a shooting guard, leads the Storm basketball team in scoring, is a favorite for IMC player of the year, and is an early commit to Boise State.

However, big brother still holds one thing over Pearson on the basketball court.

“He’s never beat me in 1-on-1 before -- that is a 100 percent fact,” Hogan said.

Pearson responded, “It's been three years since we’ve 1 on 1’d, but I have not beaten him.”

Hogan added, “We’re probably never going to play again -- but he’s never beat me.”

Jokes aside, they’re each other’s biggest fans.

Their mom Carly can confirm.

“Sports will come to an end, right? I mean, it does for everyone at some point, so their friendship and that relationship those to have, they will have forever. So I think that’s the most special for me as a mom is how close they are and how supportive they are for each other,” Carly said. “It might help that their favorite sports are not the same. They're not directly competing in that way.”

Hogan agreed that aspect makes it easier to support each other.

“It definitely takes off that competition we alway have on each other,” Hogan said. “It’s not like both of our sports are basketball, who’s better? Obviously he’s better at basketball and I’m better at football. We kind of have our own things, and we support each other.”

With the Storm currently in first place in the IMC, Pearson could match his brother's football success.

“Just like the work that football team put in, and he put in really inspired our group as a team as well, to do what they did and come out with a state championship,” Pearson said.

Plus, he’ll have his big bro supporting him on the floor.

“No matter what happens, I’ll always know I got 'Peanut' on the court with me -- he’s right there,” Hogan said of Pearson.

“Plus, our communication too,” Pearson added. “If one of us messes up, we’ll walk to each other and communicate it out. Our connection is just different than everyone else's.”

For mom and dad, seeing them grow and succeed has been a dream come true.

“I think I say it weekly: 'Pinch me,'” Carly said. “It's unbelievable.”

Their dad, Eric Carmichael, chimed in.

“There is a lot of pride, but I think talking to other parents and coaches and teammates, it’s who they are as people more than what they do on the field,” Eric said.

Hogan knows who good they can both be, but is more excited to see his little brother succeed.

“Sky's the limit for us and especially this guy right there,” Hogan said of Pearson. “He’s just getting going, and he’s going to only get better."

In two years, Hogan and Pearson will be in college, on separate athletic journeys.

But for now, in their last ride as teammates, the goal is another state championship. And they both know what they need to do to get there.