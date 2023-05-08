Lake Oswego girls runner compete with boys at Summit invitational, wins and breaks record

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Lake Oswego's Mia Brahe-Pedersen won a race and broke the record in another, all while racing with the boys.

She ran a personal best 11.08 seconds in the 100-meter dash, finishing in first.

Then she ran a record-setting 200-meter dash in 22.61 seconds.

Her 200-meter time is the fastest non-wind-aided time in the country among girls high school sprinters.

Brahe-Perdersen is so fast, Summit coach Dave Turnbull got permission from the OSAA to allow boys and girls to race together.

The junior is a seven time All-American and three time national champion.

As for the teams, the Summit boys and girls both won the invitational by large margins.

The boys broke the team scoring record with 211 points.