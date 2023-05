The Cougars shot 320 as a team to take first place -- and kick Bend High out of state championship contention.

Senior Weston Shaffer won the tournament, scoring the second-lowest round of his career at 69 (-3).

The Mountain View boys golf team won its regional tournament Monday, and is headed to states.

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.