Summit hosts college commitment signing night for more than 30 athletes
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Summit has 31 athletes officially committed to play sports in college, with a few more still looking to commit.
Baseball Coach Aaron Boehm and the other head coaches took turns highlighting their athletes taking the next step in their respective sports.
“I don’t know what other schools look like, but I’m willing to bet it doesn’t look like this right here -- so congratulations to all of you,” Boehm said.
Athletic Director Mike Carpenter said the 30-plus athletes is the most to commit in his five-year tenure at Summit.
“It's just incredible,” Carpenter said. “It just shows the work that the parents have put into this, the grandparents have put into this, the coaches have put into this, the summer coaches. It's this whole community that they’ve kind of built.”
He said most of the colleges are four-year universities, including several Division 1 schools like Oregon, Georgetown, Gonzaga and a few others.
Carpenter attributes this high number of college commits to the work of the Summit community, and the development of a winning culture.
“Success breeds success,” Carpenter said. “So you’ll have kids that want to join the football program, for example, because they were successful last year.”
Summit had state champions in football, cross-country and swimming this year, with a number of its teams making deep playoff runs.
“A lot of these kids are not just one-sport athletes,” Carpenter added. “They’re multi-sport athletes, which is great to see.”
Here are all of the seniors currently committed to play in college:
Luke Bents - Baseball - Whitworth University
Zach Justice - Baseball - University of Oregon
Rose Koehler - Women’s Basketball - Colorado College
Charlie Ozolin - Football - Middlebury
Chip Allers - Football - University of Oregon
Hogan Carmichael - Football - University of Idaho
Spencer Elliott - Football - Portland State University
Nick Huffman - Men’s Golf - California Lutheran
Brody Grieb - Men’s Golf - Trinity University in San Antonio
Aiden McLennan - Men’s Soccer - Pomona Pitzer
Grayson Barker - Men’s Soccer - Oregon Institute of Tech
Addy Malone - Women’s Swim - Macalester College
Ginger Keifer - Women’s Swim - Idaho State
Clara Husaby - Women’s Swim - Seattle University
Shannon MacCallum - Beach Volleyball - St Marys College
Carly Hanna - Volleyball - Santa Barbara City College
Eric Verheyden - Men’s Water Polo - Cal Tech
Ryder Cook - Men’s Water Polo - University of Toronto
Jada Richwine - Women’s Golf - Bushnell College
Zoe Garcia - Women’s Golf - Regis College
Violet Holme - Women’s Soccer - Whitman
Maddie Gardner - Women’s Soccer - Regis University
Laura Bagley - Women’s Soccer - University of Redlands
Jo Porter - Women’s Soccer - St Thomas (New York)
Bryce White - Track and field - University of British Columbia
Ike Knapp - Track and field - Cal Poly at San Luis Obispo
Barrett Justema - XC/Track and Field - Georgetown University
Camille Broadbent - XC/Track and - Field Gonzaga University
Claire McDonald - XC/Track and Field - Dartmouth
Ella Thorsett - XC/Track and Field - University of Oregon
Zach Olander - Men’s Tennis - Willamette University