Summit hosts college commitment signing night for more than 30 athletes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Summit has 31 athletes officially committed to play sports in college, with a few more still looking to commit.

Baseball Coach Aaron Boehm and the other head coaches took turns highlighting their athletes taking the next step in their respective sports.

“I don’t know what other schools look like, but I’m willing to bet it doesn’t look like this right here -- so congratulations to all of you,” Boehm said.

Athletic Director Mike Carpenter said the 30-plus athletes is the most to commit in his five-year tenure at Summit.

“It's just incredible,” Carpenter said. “It just shows the work that the parents have put into this, the grandparents have put into this, the coaches have put into this, the summer coaches. It's this whole community that they’ve kind of built.”

He said most of the colleges are four-year universities, including several Division 1 schools like Oregon, Georgetown, Gonzaga and a few others.

Carpenter attributes this high number of college commits to the work of the Summit community, and the development of a winning culture.

“Success breeds success,” Carpenter said. “So you’ll have kids that want to join the football program, for example, because they were successful last year.”

Summit had state champions in football, cross-country and swimming this year, with a number of its teams making deep playoff runs.

“A lot of these kids are not just one-sport athletes,” Carpenter added. “They’re multi-sport athletes, which is great to see.”

Here are all of the seniors currently committed to play in college:

Luke Bents - Baseball - Whitworth University

Zach Justice - Baseball - University of Oregon

Rose Koehler - Women’s Basketball - Colorado College

Charlie Ozolin - Football - Middlebury

Chip Allers - Football - University of Oregon

Hogan Carmichael - Football - University of Idaho

Spencer Elliott - Football - Portland State University

Nick Huffman - Men’s Golf - California Lutheran

Brody Grieb - Men’s Golf - Trinity University in San Antonio

Aiden McLennan - Men’s Soccer - Pomona Pitzer

Grayson Barker - Men’s Soccer - Oregon Institute of Tech

Addy Malone - Women’s Swim - Macalester College

Ginger Keifer - Women’s Swim - Idaho State

Clara Husaby - Women’s Swim - Seattle University

Shannon MacCallum - Beach Volleyball - St Marys College

Carly Hanna - Volleyball - Santa Barbara City College

Eric Verheyden - Men’s Water Polo - Cal Tech

Ryder Cook - Men’s Water Polo - University of Toronto

Jada Richwine - Women’s Golf - Bushnell College

Zoe Garcia - Women’s Golf - Regis College

Violet Holme - Women’s Soccer - Whitman

Maddie Gardner - Women’s Soccer - Regis University

Laura Bagley - Women’s Soccer - University of Redlands

Jo Porter - Women’s Soccer - St Thomas (New York)

Bryce White - Track and field - University of British Columbia

Ike Knapp - Track and field - Cal Poly at San Luis Obispo

Barrett Justema - XC/Track and Field - Georgetown University

Camille Broadbent - XC/Track and - Field Gonzaga University

Claire McDonald - XC/Track and Field - Dartmouth

Ella Thorsett - XC/Track and Field - University of Oregon

Zach Olander - Men’s Tennis - Willamette University